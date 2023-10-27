Girl strangled to death in UP's Chitrakoot

Chitrakoot (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was strangled to death in a village here, police said on Friday.

The minor, a resident of Tilauli village, had gone to the forest to graze her goats at around 11 am on Thursday, Chitrakoot Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla said.

The goats returned at around 3 pm, but the girl did not come, she added.

The SP said the girl's family members found her body in the forest around 2.30-3 am and then the police were informed.

Shukla said it appears that the girl was strangled to death.

Police have registered a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified people in connection with the incident and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

"The reason for the murder is not clear, further action will be taken after receiving the post-mortem report," the SP said. PTI COR CDN AS CK