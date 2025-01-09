Girl student commits suicide in international school in Mumbai's Goregaon East

Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) A 16-year-old student allegedly committed suicide in the toilet of an international school in Goregaon East on Thursday, a Mumbai police official said.

She was depressed and was undergoing treatment for the past couple of months, he added.

"She went to school as usual this morning. However, she went to the washroom during karate class and did not return for a long time, after which an attendant went to check. After the attendant and teachers realised something was amiss, they broke open the door of the washroom and found her hanging from a hook," he said.

"She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The parents, who are lawyers, have not raised any suspicion of foul play. Further probe is underway," the Aarey police station official said. PTI DC BNM