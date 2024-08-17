Girl student dies, auto driver injured after lorry hits auto-rickshaw in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 17 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl student, who was on her way to school in an auto-rickshaw died, and the driver was severely injured after a lorry hit the three-wheeler which went under a bus here on Saturday, police said.

The accident happened at Habsiguda X road.

The class X student was going to school in the auto-rickshaw, and it was hit by the lorry allegedly driven in a rash and negligent manner when the three-wheeler stopped at a traffic signal, they said.

After being hit by the lorry, the auto-rickshaw got crushed and went under the bus that had stopped in front of it (for red signal), resulting in the death of the girl at the spot and the auto-driver receiving serious injuries. The bus also got damaged, police said.

A case was registered at Osmania University police station and the lorry driver was taken into custody. PTI VVK VVK KH