Girl student found murdered, man detained in UP's Kushinagar

Kushinagar (UP), Aug 17 (PTI) A 16-year-old student, who had stepped out of her house to attend Independence Day celebrations at her college, was found murdered with a sharp weapon, police said on Sunday.

A 26-year-old man has been apprehended for questioning in the matter.

The class 10 student had left home at around 7.30 am on August 15 to participate in a flag hoisting at the Janta Inter College.

When she did not return home till evening, her family launched a search for her.

Her body was spotted by locals under the culvert outside Morvan village on Saturday evening. There were injury marks from a sharp weapon on her body.

The body was later identified by the family.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Ramkola police station Raj Prakash Singh said that on the basis of the allegations levelled by the family, a man has been detained, and is being questioned. PTI COR NAV DV DV