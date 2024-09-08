Girl student locked in hotel room in Hyderabad for 20 days rescued, online friend held

Hyderabad, Sep 8 (PTI) A 18-year-old girl student, who was locked in a hotel room here for 20 days, allegedly an engineering student, who had befriended her online, was rescued by the "SHE Teams"-- a wing of Hyderabad Police.

The girl was rescued on Saturday and the 19-year-old accused was arrested and a case was registered against him under relevant sections of the BNS at Narayanaguda Police Station, they said.

The parents of the girl student from Bhainsa town lodged a complaint with "SHE Teams" Hyderabad, stating that their daughter had called them and informed that she had been trapped by an online friend through a social media platform, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crimes & Women Safety-Hyderabad) D Kavitha said.

The victim had said the accused threatened and forced her to come to Hyderabad and she had been locked in a hotel room for 20 days by him, police said, adding she shared her current location to her parents via an instant messaging app.

The SHE Teams tracked and located the girl in a locked hotel room at Narayanaguda, and rescued her and handed over to her parents, police said.

The accused was also subsequently arrested.

The "SHE Teams", is a wing of Telangana Police, tasked with cracking down on eve-teasers and stalkers and providing safety and security to women and girls. PTI VVK SS