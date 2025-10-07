Girl student suicide: Outrage grows as cops delay school principal's arrest

Thane, Oct 7 (PTI) The alleged delay by police in arresting the female principal of a school against whom an FIR was registered for abetting the suicide of a class 10 girl student in Navi Mumbai has sparked outrage, with Thane MP Naresh Mhaske threatening to launch a protest.

The principal had accused the student of cheating during an examination on Friday and allegedly insulted her in front of other students and teachers by calling her “jhopadpattiwale” (slum dweller). The student went home and hanged herself from a ceiling fan on October 4, police said.

Mhaske, who belongs to Shiv Sena, visited the bereaved family at their residence and assured them support.

"This incident has shaken every parent's heart. A young girl lost her life because of the teacher's irresponsible and inhumane behaviour. I have demanded that the police register a case under the relevant sections of the Atrocities Act and take action within two days. If this is not done, the administration will have to face the anger of the people," Mhaske told reporters.

A formal representation was submitted to the school management, demanding the immediate suspension of the principal.

Police said a detailed inquiry is underway, and appropriate legal provisions will be invoked once the investigation is complete. PTI COR NSK