Girl students in government schools in Puducherry should wear overcoats

Puducherry, Aug 7 (PTI) The Puducherry government has issued an order directing girl students in government schools to wear overcoats.

Deputy Director of Elementary Education C Gavoury said in a circular that the Director of School Education has approved the proposal that girl students in classes 6 to 12 in government schools should wear overcoats.

All the school inspecting officers were asked to circulate the design of the overcoat for the girl students to the Heads of institutions under their control and to give instructions to girls studying in Classes 6 to 12 to wear the overcoat as per the design, the Deputy Director stated in her circular.

An official source said that the decision to direct the girl students to wear overcoat was to ensure their safety and protection. PTI CORR ADB