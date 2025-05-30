Girl sustains bullet wound at Palghar resort; accidental discharge, says senior cop

Palghar, May 30 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl sustained a bullet wound at a resort in Kelva in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday, with a senior police official stating that it possibly was an accidental discharge while the firearm was being handled.

The incident took place at 1pm and the injured person has been identified as Tejal Shivram Bhide, who had checked into the resort with a male friend, the official said.

"During the handling of the weapon, the girl was injured after a bullet hit her spine. She was rushed to a nearby hospital and then to a super speciality hospital and a surgery to remove the lodged bullet is underway," Palghar Additional Superintendent of Police VS Narale told PTI.

Police sources said her male friend has been detained and the firearm seized from the resort room, though senior officials did not confirm these developments.

Police also did not clarify on rumours that the girl was shot at and injured. PTI COR BNM