Girl thrashes auto driver for assaulting her brother in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) A girl thrashed an autorickshaw driver with a baseball bat in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar area after he allegedly assaulted her brother, police said on Thursday.

A video of the incident, which occurred on Tuesday, has surfaced on social media.

In the video, the girl is seen hitting the auto driver, Shiv Shankar, with the baseball bat and then with a metal bangle.

Shankar sustained a head injury and was rescued by passersby. He was taken to the hospital and discharged after treatment, a police officer said.

During the investigation, it was found that the girl accused Shankar of having assaulted her brother, who drives an e-rickshaw, after he did not give way to his vehicle, the officer said.

On a complaint by Shankar, the officer said, a case has been registered in the matter and efforts are being made to nab the accused.