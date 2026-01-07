Girl undergoing treatment for 'unspecified' object inserted into private parts dies: Police

Araria, Jan 7 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bihar's Purnea district after an "unspecified" object was forcibly inserted in her private parts has died, police said on Wednesday.

Araria SP Anjani Kumar told PTI that "Examinations have established that the girl was not raped. The girl died while she was undergoing treatment. An object (unspecified) was inserted in her private parts in October, leading to a tear." The minor was being treated at Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Purnea, where she died on Monday, police said.

The body of the girl has been sent to the FSL team for post-mortem, the SP said.

He said, "Currently, three suspects who were frequent visitors to the victim's house have been identified, and investigations are going on." Kumar said that further proceedings will be carried out after the post-mortem and other reports come from the FSL. PTI SUK RG