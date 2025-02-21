Girl's abduction-rape-murder: Kalyan police files 948-page chargesheet against couple

Thane, Feb 21 (PTI) Kalyan police in Thane district on Friday filed its 948-page chargesheet against a couple accused of abducting, raping and murdering a minor girl in December last year.

The child had gone missing from Kolsewadi locality on December 24, and her body was found later in Bapgaon village in Padgha under Thane Rural police jurisdiction.

A probe by Kolsewadi police led to the arrest of Vishal Gawli and his wife Sakshi on charges of kidnapping for ransom, rape, murder, causing disappearance of evidence and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"Vishal Gawli raped and murdered the girl, while Sakshi helped him dump the body in Bapgaon. The chargesheet is of 948 pages," a police statement informed.

The Maharashtra government has appointed renowned advocate Ujjwal Nikam as special public prosecutor in the case. PTI COR BNM