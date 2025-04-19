Girl's 'accidental' death in Palghar home turns out to be murder; cops detain her minor brother

Palghar, Apr 19 (PTI) The probe into the death of a 7-year-old girl in Nalasopara in Palghar district, which was registered as an accidental death at first, has taken a massive twist with her minor brother being detained for murder, a police official said on Saturday.

The girl was found dead in her house in Valaipada on April 17 and her father had told Pelhar police she hit her neck against a spanner after falling from a stool, resulting in her death, MBVV police Central Crime Unit senior inspector Pramod Badakh said.

"Based on information provided by the father, a case of accidental death was registered at Pelhar police station and the body was sent for post mortem to Mumbai's JJ Hospital. The autopsy report said she died of injuries around the neck. A subsequent probe, which included talking to neighbours and a thorough check of the site, pointed the finger of suspicion at her juvenile brother," he said.

The official said the juvenile confessed during questioning that he had hit her with a slipper on April 17 after an argument over her refusing to have lunch despite his pleas.

"He has told us he got enraged when the victim later abused him. He took out a cloth cutter and inflicted injuries on her neck. The juvenile then ran out of the house and later returned claiming someone had killed his sister. He claimed he had run out to seek help," the official said.

After further questioning confirmed his role, the juvenile was detained for murder and handed over to Pelhar police station, the Crime Branch official said. PTI COR BNM