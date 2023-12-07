Girls, aged 5 and 7, drown in drain in Agra

Agra (UP), Dec 7 (PTI) Two girls, aged five and seven, drowned after they slipped and fell into a drain while going to watch a wedding procession in Agra in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Thursday.

The incident happened in Dhanauli in the Malpura police station area Wednesday evening.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sonam Kumar said Nisha, 7, and Alfiza, 5, died after falling into a drain when they went to see the wedding procession.

A boy accompanying the girls informed their families after they slipped and fell into the drain. A search operation was launched immediately.

The younger girl was rescued first and the older was found more than three hours later, officials said.

They were declared dead on arrival by doctors at the S N Medical College and Hospital in Agra.

The depth of the drain is 10 feet, the officials said. PTI COR SMN SMN