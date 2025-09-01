Girls asks UP CM for education support, gets help and a chocolate

Lucknow, Sep 1 (PTI) A chocolate and school admission without delay. Mayra from Kanpur aged around five got both when she and her mother met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a 'Janata Darshan' here.

The Kanpur residents travelled to the state capital on Monday to meet the chief minister and seek educational support.

"Warmly talking to Mayra, Adityanath asked about her dreams. When Mayra said she wants to become a doctor, the chief minister smiled, gave her a chocolate, and directed officials to ensure her admission without delay," the state government said in a statement.

During the 'Janata Darshan' event at his official residence here, he met more than 50 complainants from across Uttar Pradesh, and he listened patiently to their grievances and instructed officials to ensure speedy and satisfactory resolution.

Mayra's family expressed gratitude to Adityanath for his simplicity and sensitivity. Her mother, Neha, said, "The chief minister patiently listened to us and assured me of my daughter's admission in a school." Speaking to PTI Videos, Mayra said, "He (the Chief Minister) asked me my name and gave me a chocolate." About what Adityanath told her when they approached him with the request for help in school admission, she said the chief minister told her "Ho jaayegaa (it will be done)".

Her mother, Neha, said, "I came here to request sir (CM Adityanath) for help in the admission of my daughter to a school. I was hesitant to come at first. I am a Muslim. There (in Kanpur), the matter was not heard, but here it has been done." "I felt really good meeting him. He has assured us that the admission will happen. May he become the prime minister," she said.

This was not the first time that the chief minister has made such an intervention.

In June, Moradabad's Vachi secured admission to a reputed school under the Right to Education quota within three hours of her appeal at 'Janata Darshan'.

Similarly, in July, Pankhuri from Gorakhpur, struggling to pay school fees due to financial constraints, was assured of support by Adityanath. Her school waived the fees, allowing her to continue her education, the statement added.