Girl's body found stuffed in bag in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Oct 15 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl, who went missing last week was found dead with her body stuffed in a plastic bag here on Tuesday, police said .

There were stab injuries on the body, which was found in a plastic bag in Gundlapochampally, a police official said adding one person was taken into custody in connection with the incident.

A missing case was earlier registered at Suraram police station after the girl had gone missing and during the course of investigation the police caught one suspect, who is said to have led them to the place where her body was found. Further investigation was on. PTI VVK VVK ROH