Girl's death in Latur's Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya: Two staffers remanded in judicial custody

Latur, Jan 9 (PTI) The hostel superintendent and warden of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Latur were remanded in judicial custody on Friday after being arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 12-year-old girl student.

The two women were arrested after the Class VI girl was found hanging in her hostel room on January 4, the MIDC police station official said.

"We sought extension of police custody but the court remanded the two in judicial custody," Deputy Superintendent of of Police Sammer Salve told PTI.

The girls' kin had alleged she was being subjected to physical and mental harassment. PTI COR BNM