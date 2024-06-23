Girl's decomposed body excavated from her Faridabad home

Faridabad, Jun 23 (PTI) The decomposed body of a girl was excavated from her house in Dhauj village here, police said on Sunday.

The matter came to light after the girl’s father, who lives in Saudi Arabia, filed a complaint to the police via email on June 7 saying that he has been unable to contact his daughter for a long time, they said. Following this, the girl’s mother was called for questioning during which she told the police that about a year ago her daughter ran away with a man but returned sometime later, a police spokesperson said.

The mother claimed that after being fed up with the taunts of the relatives, the girl later hanged herself in September 2023 and her body was buried in the house, he said However, the police suspect the involvement of the family members in the girl’s death.

Based on the mother’s statement, a team of Assistant Commissioner of Police (Mujesar) Mahesh Sheoran, Tehsildar of Badkhal, forensic experts and Dhauj police station in-charge reached the spot and excavated the decomposing body of the girl. The spokesperson said that the body has been kept in Badshah Khan Hospital and the post-mortem will be done in Nalhar Medical College in Nuh district. The Crime Branch is also investigating the matter and further action will be taken on the basis of the post-mortem report, he said. PTI COR NB