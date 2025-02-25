Girl's family decides to withdraw POCSO case against assaulted bus conductor in Belagavi

Belagavi (Karnataka), Feb 25 (PTI) The family of the minor girl on whose complaint a case under POCSO Act was registered against the bus conductor on Monday issued a video statement saying they have decided to withdraw the case and requested to stop escalating the matter which has become a language issue between Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Four people were arrested for allegedly assaulting the conductor of the state-owned transport corporation bus for not replying to a passenger in Marathi.

Later, a counter complaint was filed by the minor girl alleging that the bus conductor had misbehaved with her based on which a case under Protection for Children Under the Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the conductor.

The incident that occurred on Friday on the outskirts of the district headquarters town of Belagavi bordering Maharashtra has now escalated into a tension between the two states.

In a video statement purportedly released by the family, a woman, believed to be the girl's mother recalled the incident stating that when her son and daughter were coming from Belagavi to Balekundri after visiting the hospital, an altercation happened on the bus ticket issue which is being falsely projected as a Kannada and Marathi issue.

"We are also affectionate about Kannada, there is no discrimination in this. Unnecessarily false propaganda is being done in the name of Kannada and Marathi," she said.

Expressing that the family was disturbed by how the incident has created tension between the two states, she further said, "We are disturbed that this issue has created rift between Karnataka and Maharashtra, we don't have any discrimination against Kannada or Marathi. We are Kannadigas too, our language may be Marathi.

The family said that they have decided to withdraw the case voluntarily and requested everyone not to escalate the matter further.

"Injustice has happened to our daughter, looking at the situation, we will withdraw the case, we request to stop all this. There is no pressure from anyone to withdraw the case, voluntarily we are withdrawing the case," she added.

Responding to a query if the POCSO case was withdrawn against the bus conductor, Belagavi Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang told PTI, he came across the video statement through media in which the girl's family has expressed that they want to withdraw the case but they have not approached police yet in this regard.

"First, they (victim's family) will have to record the statement officially in the police station. For closing the case, there are certain procedures which needs to be followed. And accordingly, it will be done once we record their statements," he said.

Meanwhile, the police inspector of Marihal police station has been transferred for the "delay" in registering case on the complaint of the bus conductor on the alleged assault on him, the senior police officer said.

The concerned inspector has also been issued a "charge memo" to explain the delay for the same and currently, he has posted posted in CP (Commissioner's) office, he said.

Regarding the POCSO case on conductor, Home Minister G Parameshwara told reporters in Bengaluru, "I have asked for it to be verified. I have asked for a report as to why the case was registered.

Regarding inspector of the police station being transferred, he said, such things are done in the police department.