Girl's father murders man, burns body over harassment in Telangana

Hyderabad, Feb 16 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was murdered and burnt allegedly by the father of a teenaged girl for harassing his daughter in the name of love in Sangareddy district of Telangana, police said on Sunday.

The man, who is married with two children, was murdered by the girl's father after hitting him with sticks on the night of February 12 at the house (of the accused).

He then burned the body of the deceased and hid the leftover (unburnt) body parts under some rocks, they said.

The accused was taken into custody on Sunday and during the course of the investigation, the remains of the body were recovered, a senior police official said.

Asked about reports that the victim's body was chopped by the accused, the official said it was not "mutilated", but the accused burned it after murdering him. The victim's two-wheeler was also set on fire by the accused, police said.

The deceased was harassing the daughter of the accused, a ninth class student, in the name of love due to which he planned to eliminate him, police said, based on preliminary investigation.

The wife of the deceased had earlier lodged a missing complaint at Sangareddy rural police station, which was now altered to a murder case, police said. After post-mortem, the body was handed over to his family members. Further probe is on. PTI VVK VVK KH