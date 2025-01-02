Girl's father, two brothers beat minor to death over suspicion of affair, arrested

Pune, Jan 2 (PTI) Three members of a girl's family including her father were arrested here on Thursday for allegedly killing a 17-year-old youth as they suspected him of having an affair with her, police said.

Advertisment

Ganesh Tande (17) was beaten up severely in the early hours of Thursday in Wagholi area, resulting in his death, said a senior official.

"He was friends with Laxman Petkar's daughter. They used to chat daily. The Petkar family was opposed to their friendship and made a plan to kill him," he said.

"Ganesh was out strolling on the road with his friends around 12.30 am when Laxman and his sons Nitin and Sudhir accosted him and thrashed him with iron rods and stones. Ganesh succumbed to the injuries," he added.

Advertisment

All three were arrested for alleged murder and further investigation was underway, the official added. PTI COR KRK