Girls imparted self-defence skill at ABVP programme

Kolkata, Sep 15 (PTI) The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad(ABVP) organised a self-defence skill training programme for girl students.

Christened 'Mission Sahasi' (mission of brave woman), the two-day self-defence training programme was attended by actor and former BJP Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly, grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bharadwaj.

Bhardwaj, the chief mentor of this event, trained quick and easy skills of self-defence to hundreds of girl students as well as encouraged them to become mentally strong and fearless.

ABVP is the student wing of the RSS.

In the demonstration session on Sunday, participants briefly showed what they were taught in the two-day training camp.

ABVP national secretary Shalini Verma said the nationalist, patriotic students’ outfit has provided self-defence skills to girls since 2018 and trained more than 14 lakh students across the nation.

"Hundreds of girls from schools, medical, paramedical colleges and nursing institutes participated in the two-day 'Mission Sahasi' training camp of ABVP. They will be trained to further teach the girls in their respective campus and area," she said.

"ABVP aims to find a logical solution to the issue about attacks on women in West Bengal," she claimed.

ABVP leader Rashmi Samant said "Mission Sahasi is a great initiative of the ABVP that aims to provide girls a better life with a strong and fearless approach. This training is a continuous process and will create a huge impact among the girl students of Bengal."