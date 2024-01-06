Girls missing from children's home are safe, says MP CM, orders action against illegal institutions

Bhopal, Jan 6 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said the 26 girl inmates of a children's home who were alleged to have gone missing were safe, and directed officials that action should be taken against such institutions which are operating illegally.

Earlier in the day, police had said a case had been registered in connection with the alleged disappearance of the girls from Anchal Children's Home in Parwalia area here.

It was suspected that they left after feeling homesick, said an official.

But later, CM Yadav wrote on X that the girls were safe.

He also told senior officials via video conference from Indore that strict action should be taken against children's homes which are operating without due permissions and registration, an official release said.

Bhopal district rural Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar Singh told PTI that all the missing girls were safe and with their families.

On Thursday, police had registered a First Information Report on the complaint of district programme officer Ramgopal Yadav against Anil Mathew for allegedly running the children's home illegally. Mathew failed to provide a registration certificate for the facility, and 26 of 68 girl inmates were missing, Yadav had claimed. PTI HWP LAL BNM KRK