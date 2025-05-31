Girl's murder in Dwarka was robbery gone wrong, neighbour arrested: Police

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) The teenage girl who was found dead at her residence in southwest Delhi's Dwarka here was allegedly killed by her neighbour during a robbery attempt to arrange money for drugs, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Anas (23), was arrested on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, hours after the body of the 13-year-old girl was found in a locked room on the terrace of a three-storey building.

"Anas knew the (girl's) family and had broken into the house with the intention of theft. When the girl saw him and raised an alarm, he panicked and strangled her out of fear of getting caught. He then fled with a mobile phone and tablet," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

Police said Anas planned the robbery as he needed money to buy drugs.

They said technical surveillance of the stolen mobile phone led police to its new user, who revealed he had bought it from Anas. The tablet was also recovered from the man.

Police said Anas was released on bail in March in a snatching case. He was previously involved in multiple snatching cases.

The girl, a class 8 student, and her family had moved into the rented accommodation about a month-and-a-half ago.

The girl was alone at home at the time of the incident on Thursday. Her body was found by her mother after she returned from work.

Police said no signs of sexual assault were found during an initial examination. A case of murder has been registered in the matter. PTI SSJ DIV DIV