Girls outperform boys again in CBSE exams for Classes 10 and 12

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Girls continued to outshine boys in the CBSE exams for Classes 10 and 12 while the pass percentage and number of students scoring above 90 and 95 per cent witnessed marginal increases from last year.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exam results for Classes 10 and 12 were announced on Monday.

The pass percentage in Class 10 stood at 93.6, a rise of 0.48 percentage points from last year. The pass percentage in the Class-12 exam saw a marginal increase of 0.65 percentage points from last year to 87.98.

In the Class-10 exams, girls have done better than boys by 2.04 percentage points. While 94.75 per cent girls cleared the exams, 92.71 per cent boys managed to pass the exams.

In Class 12, girls have done better than boys by 6.4 percentage points. The pass percentage for girls stood at 91.5 per cent while that of boys was 85.12 per cent.

CBSE officials attributed the rise in the pass percentage to the increase in the number of competency-based questions in the exams this year. The CBSE revamped its assessment practices for the academic session 2023-24 by introducing more competency-based questions in the papers and reducing the weightage given to short and long answer-type questions.

A similar trend was witnessed in the number of students who scored above 90 per cent and 95 per cent marks.

In Class 12, a total of 1.16 lakh students scored above 90 per cent and 24,068 above 95 per cent. Among the students who scored above 90 per cent, 262 are from the Children With Special Needs (CSWN) category. Forty-three students from the CSWN category scored above 95 per cent.

Last year, 1.12 lakh students scored above 90 per cent and 22,622 above 95 per cent.

In Class 10, more than 47,000 students scored above 95 per cent and over 2.12 lakh above 90 per cent. Last year, 1.95 lakh students scored above 90 per cent and 44,297 above 95 per cent.

Congratulating the "Exam Warriors", Prime Minister Narendra Modi reminded the students that board exams are just one milestone in their journey.

"To the brilliant students who believe they could have achieved more in their Class XII exams -- remember, this is just one milestone in your journey. Your future holds limitless possibilities. Focus on what excites and drives you. Your unique talents will lead you to success and fulfilment. Keep pushing, keep pursuing!" the prime minister wrote on X.

In category-wise performance, the overall pass percentage among general students in Class 12 was 90.06, for students in the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, it was 85.51, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) students, it was 77.73 and for Other Backward Classes (OBC), it was 86.1.

In Class 10, the overall pass percentage of general category students was recorded at 94.74, for SC students, it was 91.21, for ST students, it was 81.43 and for OBC students, it was 93.92.

The CBSE has announced that there will be no merit list to "avoid unhealthy competition". Officials said the board has also decided to scrap awarding first, second and third divisions based on the students' scores.

"According to the earlier decision of the board to avoid unhealthy competition among students, the CBSE has not published the merit list. However, the board will issue merit certificates to 0.1 per cent of students, who have scored the highest marks in the various subjects," said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

The CBSE also announced that it will conduct the board exams for Classes 10 and 12 for the 2024-25 academic session from February 15 next year.

The 2024 board exams for Classes 10 and 12 also began on February 15. The exams concluded in 28 and 47 days respectively.

More than 1.32 lakh candidates have been placed in the supplementary category or compartment in Class 10, while over 1.22 lakh Class-12 students find themselves in the category.

The Trivandrum region recorded the highest pass percentage in both classes 10 and 12 at 99.91 and 99.75 respectively. The Prayagraj region reported the lowest pass percentage of 78.25 in Class 12 while the Guwahati region recorded the lowest for Class 10 at 77.94.

In Class 12, schools under the Central Tibetan Schools Administration achieved the highest pass percentage at 99.23, while Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas recorded the highest pass percentage for Class 10 at 99.09.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan congratulated the students on their results and advised them to make an effective plan for higher studies.

"To all my friends who have not met their expectations, don't lose heart. All of you have it in you to overcome any challenge. I am sure your moment of glory is not far away. Keep hustling," he wrote on X.

The supplementary exams for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from July 15.

Based on the National Education Policy, 2020 recommendations, the CBSE changed the nomenclature of the compartment examination to supplementary examination last year.

Bhardwaj said the Class-12 students will be allowed to improve their performance in one subject in the supplementary examination. The Class-10 students will be allowed to improve their performance in two subjects.

In Class 10, a total of 11,253 students scored full marks in Mathematics standard, followed by Sanskrit and Artificial Intelligence in which 6,700 and 6,269 candidates scored a perfect 100 respectively.

Similarly, in Class 12, the highest number of full-marks scorers was in Painting (10,402), followed by Chemistry (2,152) and Psychology (2,134). PTI GJS RC