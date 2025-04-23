Girls outperform boys in Andhra SSC board exams

Amaravati, 23 April (PTI) Over 4.5 lakh students cleared the Secondary School Certificate (10th standard) examination for the academic year 2024–25 in Andhra Pradesh, registering an overall pass percentage of 81.14 per cent, with girls outperforming boys.

More than 6.1 lakh students appeared for the examination, including three lakh girls and over 3.1 lakh boys.

According to an official press release on Monday, over 84 per cent of girls and over 78 per cent of boys passed the exams.

The pass rate of girls surpassed that of boys by 5.78 per cent.

"Parvathipuram Manyam district topped the list with a 93.90 per cent pass, while Alluri Sitharama Raju district recorded the lowest at 47.64 per cent,” K Srinivasulu Reddy, Director of Government Examinations said in the release.

This year, 1,680 schools achieved a 100 per cent pass and 19 schools reported zero pass.

English medium students performed the best, with a pass rate of 83.19 per cent, the release added.

The exams were held from March 17 to 31, 2025.