Girls outshine boys in class 12 Himachal Board results, Mehak of Una secures top position

Dharamshala:Himachal Board results Girls outshone boys yet again in the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Class 12 examinations, and out of the 75 students in the top-10 merit list announced by the HPBOSE on Saturday, 61 are girls and 14 boys.

Mehak, a student of St D R Public Senior Secondary School, Gagret, in the Una district emerged as the overall state topper across all streams - arts, science, and commerce.

Mehak secured 486 marks out of 500, achieving 97.2 per cent in science stream while Khushi, a student of Dhauladhar Public Senior Secondary School, Sham Nagar (Dharamshala) and Jahnavi Thakur from Bharti Vidyapeeth Public Senior Secondary School, Baijnath both stood second with 96.6 per cent marks each.

Government Senior Secondary School's Ankita secured the top position in the arts stream, scoring 483 out of 500 marks (96.6 per cent) while Nirdosh Kumari of the New Era School of Sciences, Chhatri in Kangra and Jyoti Sharma, a student of the Government Senior Secondary School, Jalari in the Hamirpur district stood second and third with 96 per cent and 95.8 per cent marks, respectively.

In the commerce stream, Payal Sharma, a student of the Government Senior Secondary School, Chanour in Kangra stood first with 96.4 per cent while Shagun (95.6 per cent) and Ananya Thakur (95.4 per cent), both students of the Government Senior Secondary School, Chauki Maniar in Una, bagged the second and third positions, respectively.

HPBOSE Chairman and Deputy Commissioner of Kangra, Hemraj Bairwa, announced the results during a press conference here. The overall pass percentage improved by about 10 per cent from 73.76 per cent in 2024 to 83.16 per cent in 2025.

A total of 86,373 students appeared for the examinations this year. Of these, 71,591 students passed, 5,847 were placed in the compartment category, and 8,581 students failed.

The examinations were conducted from March 4 to March 29 at 2,300 centres across the state. PTI COR BPL MNK MNK