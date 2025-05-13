Girls outshine boys in Himachal in CBSE Class X and XII results

Shimla, May 13 (PTI) Girls outshined boys in CBSE class X and XII results announced on Tuesday.

A total of 17204 students registered for class X CBSE examinations, out of which 17177, including 9516 boys and 7661 girls, appeared for the examination and the pass percentage was 97.26.

The pass percentage of girls was 98.09 as compared to 96.58 of boys. There were 320 schools affiliated to CBSE in the state and total centres for examination were 119, a statement issued by the CBSE authorities said.

Similarly, in class XII CBSE examinations, 11417 students were registered, out of which 11385, including 6058 boys and 5327 girls, appeared in the examination and the pass percentage was 92.76.

The pass percentage of girls was 95.03 as compared to 90.77 of boys. There were 232 schools affiliated to CBSE for Class XII in the state and total centres for examination were 108.

Students who scored good marks were seen celebrating with their family members. PTI BPL MNK MNK