Girls outshine boys in J-K class 10 exams

Srinagar, Jan 14 (PTI) Girls emerged marginally ahead of boys in the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education's class 10 annual examinations, with over 85 per cent of the students qualifying for the next grade, officials said on Wednesday.

A total of 85.03 per cent of the 94,845 students passed the examinations that were held in October-November last year in which 47,736 were boys, while 47,109 were girls, they said.

The result showed that 40,408 girls (85.78 per cent) qualified the exam against 40,242 (84.30 per cent) boys.

A total of 16,550 students secured grade A1, followed by 14,398 students who secured A2. PTI SSB SMV PRK