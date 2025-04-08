Girls outshine boys in Karnataka second pre-university exam across all streams

Bengaluru, Apr 8 (PTI) Girls have topped the charts in all three streams of science, commerce and arts in the second year pre-university examination, results of which were announced on Tuesday.

In the science stream, Amoolya and Deeksha scored an impressive 599 out of 600 marks, while in the commerce stream, Deepashree S and Tejaswini M A secured the top two positions by scoring 599 and 598 respectively.

In the arts stream, L R Sanjana Bai (597/600) and K Nirmala (596/600), both from Kannada medium, secured the first and second ranks.

According to the Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, the pass percentage this year stood at 73.45.

Out of the 6,37,805 students who appeared for the exam 4,68,439 passed.

While the pass percentage of boys was 68.2, 77.45 per cent girls cleared the PU second year exam.

Among the total, 74.55 per cent candidates from urban and 69.33 per cent candidates from rural areas cleared the exam.

Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS) and unaided private schools faired better with a pass percentage of 86.18 and 82.66 respectively.

The pass percentage of the government PU colleges and government-aided PU colleges was 57.11 and 62.69 respectively.

Details shared by the minister show that 98.88 per cent students studying in the PU colleges run by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike cleared the exam.

The pass percentage of general category was 87 per cent, which is followed by 84.11 per cent by Vokkaligas in 3A category and 76.96 per cent by Lingayats and other community in 3B category. PTI GMS GMS ROH