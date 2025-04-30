Girls outshine boys in Telangana class 10 exam results

Hyderabad, Apr 30 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday released the results of the class 10 examinations conducted in March this year.

A total of 5,07,107 students appeared for the exams, including 4,96,374 regular students and 10,733 private candidates.

An official statement said that 92.78 per cent of regular students passed the exams.

Girls outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 94.26 compared to 91.32 for boys—a difference of 2.94 percentage points in favour of girls.

The release said 4,629 schools achieved a 100 per cent pass rate, while two schools recorded a zero per cent pass rate.

Among private candidates, 57.22 per cent passed the exams, with girls once again ahead—61.70 per cent compared to 55.14 per cent for boys.

The Telangana government's social welfare residential schools recorded 98.79 per cent pass rate, the statement added.