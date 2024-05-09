Karnataka SSLC Result 2024: Girls outsmart boys; Ankita Basappa Konnur tops exam

Bengaluru: Girls fared better than boys in the class 10 board examination, results of which were announced by the Karnataka School Examination and Asses Board on Thursday.

Advertisment

The results published by the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination, which was held from March 25 to April 6, show an overall pass percentage of 73.4.

According to the KSEAB chairperson N Manjushree, of the 8,59,967 students who appeared for the exam, 6,31,204 cleared it.

Out of the 4,36,138 boys who attended the exam, 2,87,416 passed. As many as 4,23,829 girls took up the exam, of which 3,43,778 cleared it. The pass percentage of girls was 81.11 per cent and that of boys is 65.9 per cent, the IAS officer told reporters.

Advertisment

Out of 4,93,900 students in urban areas, 3,59,703 students passed (72.83 per cent). In rural areas, 3,66,067 wrote the exam, and 2,71,501 were successful(74.12 per cent).

Ankita Basappa Konnur, a student of Morarji Desai school at Mudhol in Bagalkote district bagged the first rank in the state by scoring 625 out of 625 marks. She is the daughter of a farmer and hails from a humble background.

Konnur credited her parents and teachers for the success. Hailing her teachers, she said they guided her in the best possible manner.

Seven students secured the second position with 624 marks.

Udupi district topped among the districts with a pass percentage of 94, followed by Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Kodagu and Uttara Kannada. Yadgir district was at the bottom in terms of pass percentage.