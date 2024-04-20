Girls rescued from flesh trade, woman agent arrested

Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) A woman and two girls have been rescued from flesh trade in Chembur area here, police said on Saturday.

A woman agent was also arrested during the operation by the Social Service Branch on Friday, an official said.

Shabnam alias Sujata Hasan Sheikh (36), the accused, had allegedly taken custody of the girls from their parents, promising to take care of them, and instead pushed them into prostitution, he said.

After receiving a tip that she was likely to bring the girls to Diamond Garden in Chembur for some customers, a trap was laid and she was arrested, the official said.

Sheikh was booked under IPC section 366-A (procuration of minor girl) and relevant provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Juvenile Justice Act and further probe was on, he added. PTI ZA KRK