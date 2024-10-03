Girls sexually assaulted in school van: Driver held; Fadnavis promises strict action

Pune, Oct 3 (PTI) Police have arrested the 45-year-old driver of a school van for allegedly sexually assaulting two six-year-old girl students in Pune city, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on September 30 on board the van when the kids were returning home after attending school in the Wanwadi area of the city. Police are trying to find out if a woman attendant was present in the van at the time, the official said.

“The accused allegedly touched the private parts of both girls. One of the girl students later narrated the incident to her mother who then informed the police and a case was registered,” the official from the Wanwadi police station said.

A police complaint was lodged on Wednesday and the accused, Sanjay Reddy, was booked and arrested under sections 64 (punishment for rape) and 65 (2) (punishment for rape on woman under twelve years of age) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Reddy was remanded in police custody till October 8 by a local court, the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V) S Raja said they acted after the mother of one of the minors approached the police. “The accused have been arrested and a probe is underway to ascertain whether any other girl students were similarly targeted in the past,” he said.

Asked if a woman attendant was present in the van, the official said police are investigating it with the school. “We are also checking with the school whether the vehicle belongs to it or they have taken it on contract,” he said. In Maharashtra, school buses or vans must have a woman attendant.

Speaking in Nagpur to reporters, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said strict action will be taken in the case, adding that relevant sections under BNS and POCSO had been invoked for rape and other offences.

The school authorities have been summoned for inquiry and it will be checked if they were at fault as well, he said.

School authorities have been asked to intensify the sensitisation of drivers and also get their background verified, the deputy CM was added.

Rupali Chakankar, chairperson of Maharashtra State Commission for Women, said they have sought a detailed report from the police about the incident. Stern action will be taken against the accused, she said.

Prashant Jagtap, the city unit president of NCP (SP), has demanded strict action against the accused driver. Meanwhile, members of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi ransacked the school van when it was brought to the Wanwadi police station.

The incident comes against the backdrop of the Badlapur case wherein a contractual sweeper allegedly sexually assaulted two four-year-old girl students in a school toilet in the town in the Thane district, sparking massive protests. The accused, Akshay Shinde, was later arrested. He was killed in an alleged shootout with police on September 23. PTI SPK NP NR BNM