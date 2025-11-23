Gita helps us lead meaningful life, misconception it should be read at time of death: RSS leader

Bhopal, Nov 23 (PTI) A misconception has been created that the Bhagvad Gita should be read only at the time of death, whereas it teaches us how to lead a meaningful life, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Madhya Bharat Prant sanghchalak Ashok Pandey has said.

Addressing a seminar on 'Discover the Arjun in You' organised by Indian Knowledge Tradition Department of Lakshmi Narain College of Technology (LNCT) on Saturday, Pandey, also a retired judge, urged everyone to adopt swadeshi and ensure the contribution of Indian knowledge traditions in building an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

"A wrong belief has been created that the Gita should be read at the time of death, whereas this scripture teaches how to make life meaningful," a LNCT statement quoted Pandey as saying.

Mumbai-based Somaiya Vidyavihar University (Mumbai) Vice-Chancellor Prof Satish Modh, who was the event's chief guest, highlighted the inspiration that flows from the teachings of the Gita.

He explained several verses and described how Arjun overcame confusion and despair under the guidance of Lord Krishna.

"We must decide whether we want to become Sanjay, Dhritarashtra, Duryodhan or Arjun," Modh asserted.

Indian knowledge traditions regard women as embodiments of 'Shakti' and prosperity naturally resides in homes where women are respected, he added.

LNCT group chairman J N Chouksey asked students, teachers and staff to share the learnings from the session widely and play an active role in nation-building. PTI LAL BNM