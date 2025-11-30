Gita teaches wholeheartedly engagements in life’s duties: YSS monk Ishwarananda Giri

Ranchi, Nov 30 (PTI) Yogoda Satsanga Society of India monk Swami Ishwarananda Giri said on Sunday that the Gita teaches one to engage wholeheartedly in life’s duties, while remaining inwardly free from attachment to outcomes.

He was addressing an online discourse at the YSS ashram here on the occasion of the Gita Jayanti.

Giri elucidated Paramahansa Yogananda’s insights and emphasized that the yogi learns to act energetically, selflessly, and with inner poise, recognising that God is the true Doer behind all actions.

He said, “The Bhagawat Gita teaches one to engage wholeheartedly in life’s duties while remaining inwardly free from attachment to outcomes.” He highlighted Yogananda’s definition of yoga as “the art of proper action,” illustrating how the right attitude, devotion, and inner surrender transform action into a pathway to spiritual liberation.

Gita Jayanti, which falls on December 1 this year, is celebrated by millions across India and the world as the day when Lord Krishna imparted the immortal teachings of the Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra.

The day serves as a reminder of the universal and timeless message of the Gita — guiding humanity toward righteous action, inner balance, and spiritual realization, he said.

The discourse was attended by devotees of Yogananda, the founder of YSS and author of the world-renowned spiritual classic 'Autobiography of a Yogi', along with many other spiritual seekers.