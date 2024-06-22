'Give all five seats of Jind to Congress': Hooda

Jind (Haryana), Jun 22 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday called upon the people of Jind to give all the five assembly seats of the district to his party in the assembly elections which are due in October.

"The way you people supported Congress in the Lok Sabha elections, put in a little more effort and this time give all the five seats of Jind to the Congress, I will form your government in Haryana," he said.

The former Haryana chief minister was speaking at a Congress workers' meeting called to thank them for the party's victory in the Sonipat and Hisar Lok Sabha seats in the general elections.

Hooda said the people of Jind have made their stand clear in the Lok Sabha elections.

"The people of the district have made three Congress MPs win. History is a witness that whenever this area has supported the Congress, the party has formed the government," he said.

The way Jind had supported the Congress in those days, the same enthusiasm and zeal is being seen this time, said a party statement quoting Hooda.

Along with Hooda, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan, newly elected MP from Sonipat Satpal Brahmachari and newly elected MP from Hisar Jaiprakash JP were also present at the meeting along with other senior leaders of the party.

Hooda thanked the workers for their hard work and courage which led to the Congress' win in the Lok Sabha elections.

"We now have to work harder for the Congress in the assembly elections and put in all the strength," said Hooda.

"After winning one front, preparations have begun to win the second front. For this, the failures of the BJP government and the announcements of the Congress have to be conveyed to all communities," he added.

The former Haryana chief minister said every elderly person will be given a Rs 6,000 pension, 300 units of free electricity will be given to provide relief from inflation and gas cylinders will be given for Rs 500 on the formation of the Congress government.

He said the BJP has pushed the youth of Haryana into the "quagmire of unemployment and recruitment scams", but the Congress will make clean recruitments on the basis of merit as per the qualifications for two lakh vacant posts.

Hooda said the poor, SC and OBC families will be given free plots of 100 yards and two room houses on it, adding the scheme which was stopped by the BJP will be restarted.

The Congress veteran said the BJP government is sure to go and the saffron party has also realized this.

"Before leaving the BJP will make many fake announcements by copying the announcements of the Congress. If the BJP wanted to take any decision in public interest, then it did not need to wait for 10 years. The public has understood its truth very well," he said.

Meanwhile, Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan said Jind is the land that decides the political direction of the state.

"This time Jind has given a mandate in the direction of change. In the assembly elections, the public will not only take revenge for the atrocities of the BJP but will also settle the score for the betrayal of trust done by the JJP after taking the votes of the people of Jind," he said. PTI CHS AS AS