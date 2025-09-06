Give assurance to farmers on fertiliser supply, Andhra CM directs officials

Amaravati, Sep 6 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday directed officials to give an assurance to farmers that each and every one of them will be supplied with fertilisers, while they apprised him that 77,000 tonnes of fertilisers are available currently across the state.

The Chief Minister reviewed the supply of fertilizers with district collectors and superintendents of police today through a teleconference, in which he stressed that starting from ward and village level employees to district collectors, everybody should initiate steps to supply fertilizers.

"Explain about fertilisers availability to farmers and discourage them from worrying. Create the confidence in farmers that all of them will receive fertilisers," Naidu directed officials, according to an official press release.

In addition to the existing 77,000 tonnes of fertilisers, officials informed the CM that Kakinada Port will receive another 15,000 tonnes on Sunday, which will be further supplemented by 41,000 tonnes more expected in another 10 days.

However, they noted that there is a shortage in Bapatla, Krishna and Kadapa districts and arrangements are being made to supply fertilisers from other places to these districts.

By next Rabi, the CM directed officials to supply fertilisers to farmers by linking their Aadhar cards and also integrating webland and e-crop portal.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for data linkage to supply fertilisers to farmers as per their crop requirements.

Further, he made it clear that it is the responsibility of district collectors and agricultural officials to ensure supply of fertilisers to win the satisfaction of farmers.