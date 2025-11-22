Give books at events, not bouquets: Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun, Nov 22 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said give books and not bouquets at events as there is no substitute for them even in the age of the Internet and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Dhami made these remarks after the release of the book "The New Political History of Uttarakhand", written by senior journalist Jaisingh Rawat.

He emphasised the importance of developing the habit of reading books, saying that in today's era of the Internet and AI, information is instantly available, but the importance of books can never be diminished.

He said that books deepen our thoughts and permanently preserve knowledge.

Dhami said, "There is no replacement for books. Books are not just a source of knowledge, but a deep process of thinking, understanding, and learning." He appealed, "Give books, not bouquets, at any event". This will not only increase interest in books but also inspire writers.

Dhami said that he himself takes time to read books while travelling.

The chief minister praised Rawat for coherently and authentically compiling the 25-year political journey since the formation of the state and said that this book will prove especially useful for researchers, students, and youth preparing for administrative services.

Emphasising the preservation of the language, culture, and customs, he said that the state government is making serious efforts to encourage students who write, collect songs, research, and create digital content in local languages.

He said that the government is paying special attention to the digitisation of local dialects and literature, so that the cultural treasures of all regional languages, including Garhwali, Kumaoni, and Jaunsari, are preserved and the new generation can easily access them.

Dhami said that by making content available on digital media, native languages will not only be preserved but will also advance in a more powerful manner in accordance with modern times.

Former chief minister of the state and former governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, and former chief minister Harish Rawat, were also present at the event. PTI DPT APL