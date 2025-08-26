Give daughters weapons instead of gold at their wedding: Kshatriya Mahasabha president

Baghpat (UP), Aug 26 (PTI) The All India Kshatriya Mahasabha has proposed that women be gifted weapons instead of gold or silver ornaments during their weddings, aiming to empower them to protect themselves.

A video of the event went viral on social media on Tuesday.

Addressing a 'Kesariya Mahapanchayat' of the Thakur community in Gauripur Mitli village here on Sunday, Mahasabha President Ajay Pratap Singh emphasised that, in today's changing social environment, arming daughters for self-defence is more valuable than gifting them jewellery.

"Instead of gold and silver, we should present swords, daggers or even revolvers to daughters at the time of marriage. If buying a revolver is expensive, even a country-made pistol (katta) can be considered," Singh said.

He argued that wearing jewellery increases the risk of loot and crime, whereas weapons could empower women to protect themselves.

Citing Kshatriya traditions, Singh mentioned that women were once trained in self-defence, and expressed the need to revive this practice.

Singh added that ensuring the safety of daughters was primarily the responsibility of families and urged society to take concrete steps in this regard.

Community members present at the Mahapanchayat supported the proposal, calling it timely. PTI CORR ABN ABN MPL MPL