Mumbai, Sep 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress leader Naseem Khan on Sunday urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to declare holiday on September 18 for Eid-e-Milad instead of September 16.

"Anant Chaturdashi falls on September 17 and members of the Muslim community have decided to take out Eid-e-Milad processions on September 18 so that both festivals can be celebrated with pomp and gaiety," Khan said in his letter to Shinde. PTI MR BNM