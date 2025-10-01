Give emotional support to elderly; they are pillars of society: Director general of health services

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) On the occasion of International Day of Older Persons, Dr Sunita Sharma, Director General of Health Services (DGHS), said that just as a tree gains strength from strong roots, society will be stronger only when the elderly, who are the roots of families and communities, are supported.

"The greatest strength they can receive is emotional support from their families and communities. While the government has programmes for senior citizens, stakeholders must also come forward," she said.

Dr Sharma shared these thoughts during a programme held at Sitaram Bhartia Hospital here.

At the event, organised under the theme "Pearls of Wisdom: Stories That Shape Us from Seniors," 95-year-old Dr Sneh Bhargava -- AIIMS' first and only female director -- 93-year-old gynaecologist Dr V L Bhargava, and 82-year-old cardiologist Dr Hemlata Tiwari were honoured with the title of "Smart Seniors". Each of them shared their insights and experiences.

AIIMS medical superintendent Dr Nirupam Madaan spoke in detail about the challenges faced by the elderly, their present-day needs, their importance in society, the requirement for improved infrastructure, essential changes, and financial security.

Dr Madaan noted that currently, India has 14.9 crore (149 million) people above the age of 60. This is expected to rise to 34.7 crore (347 million) by 2050, and 55 crore (550 million) -- 36 per cent of the total population -- by 2100. Preparations, she said, must begin now.

While the elderly already constitute more than 10 per cent of the population, only about one per cent of hospital beds are allocated for them. "There is an urgent need to expand resources in this direction," she said.

A study conducted by the Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science and Research found that after the age of 60, many seniors experience muscle pain, higher risk of falls, weakness, depression, memory loss, and a greater risk of bone deterioration.

Early care can significantly prevent such conditions. Dr Harjit Singh Bhatti, consultant in the Geriatric Medicine Department of the hospital, said that there are some essential vaccines for the elderly -- both routine and seasonal -- that should definitely be taken after the age of 60 on medical advice.

These vaccines can protect against many age-related illnesses. Five vaccines are particularly crucial: one dose of the pneumonia vaccine after 60, annual influenza shots, two doses of the herpes zoster (shingles) vaccine once, the TDAP (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis) vaccine every 10 years, and three doses of the hepatitis B vaccine once every 10 years - all of which can help prevent various diseases.

Additionally, Dr Bhatti recommended brain exercises such as puzzle games and Sudoku to help prevent dementia, which should be practised daily in this stage of life. Families must also ensure that seniors are protected from anything that may cause them to fall. Their diet should include Vitamin B12, calcium, Vitamin D, and at least 25 grams of protein in every meal.

Beyond the general concerns of ageing shared by men and women, senior women face additional unique health challenges.

Dr Reva Tripathi, Senior Consultant and Obstetrician-Gynecologist at Sitaram Bhartia Hospital, stressed the importance of family awareness regarding gynaecological malignancies and advised that essential tests be conducted annually on medical advice.