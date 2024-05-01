Give in writing will never give reservation based on religion: Modi to Congress; Cong demands clarityfrom PM on 50 pc quota cap

Banaskantha/New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday challenged the Congress to give a guarantee in writing that it will never give quota based on religion and asserted that as long as he is alive he will not allow anyone to "play the game of reservation".

As the quota row escalated with five more phases left in the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress on its part asked Modi to clear his stance on whether he will remove the 50 per cent cap on reservation for Scheduled Castes(SC), Scheduled Tribes(ST) and Other Backward Class(OBC). The seven-phase elections concludes on June one.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also said the BJP will never do away with reservations for SC/ST/OBC categories nor will it allow the Congress to do so.

In his first public address in Gujarat as part of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in his home state, Prime Minister Modi said that as long as the BJP and he remain, the reservation granted to SC/ST/OBC and economically weaker sections will be safeguarded and not harmed.

"I challenge the shahzada(a reference to Rahul Gandhi) of Congress, as well as Congress party and its supporters to announce that they will never misuse reservation in the name of religion, nor will they play with the Constitution or give reservation in the name of religion.

"Let the Congress and INDI alliance give a guarantee in writing -- because they cannot be trusted -- that they will never give reservation in the name of religion. They should also give a second guarantee that they will never touch reservation given to SC, ST, OBC and general category. They will never do so, will never give it in writing," Modi said.

“I challenge Congress and its ecosystem to declare they would not give reservation to minorities by altering Constitution." He said in 2024, the Congress and the INDIA bloc have come out with a lie, and are flashing the Constitution to spread fear that it will be changed and reservation given to the SC, ST, OBC and EWS will be taken away if the NDA comes to power.

"A completely fabricated gossip," Modi said, as he accused the Congress of spreading a false narrative.

"Congress and its people should listen carefully that this is Modi. As long as Modi is alive, I will never let you play the game of reservation in the name of the Constitution." Modi said the SC, ST, OBC and the poor from the general category have got reservation under Constitution, with the blessings of Babasaheb Ambedkar, and nobody can take away even a part of it.

"Your (Congress) intention is to give reservation to the Muslims in the name of religion.

"I can say this with confidence -- and I say this on record in front of the world -- that as long as the BJP and Modi remain, the reservation given by Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution to the SC, ST, OBC and common man (EWS) will be safeguarded and will not be harmed," he said.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Congress manifesto guarantees that it will pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservation for SC, ST and OBC but alleged that Modi is trying to give it a "communal colour".

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters in Delhi, the former union minister alleged that the BJP is "talking about '400 paar' to get the right to change the Constitution as the BJP and the RSS are against secularism and social justice".

"The Congress guarantees that it will pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SC, ST and OBC.

"I want to ask the prime minister, who wants to give a communal colour to our Nyay Patra and wants to mislead, that will he remove the cap of 50 pc reservation for SC, ST and OBC," Ramesh said.

Speaking at a rally at Katghora town in Chhattisgarh, Minister Shah said Congress has “one formula" and accused it of speaking lies.

"Congress has one formula -- speak lies loudly, publicly and keep repeating them. They say if Modi gets majority for the third term, he will scrap reservations. They circulated my fake video. We have been in power for ten years, Modi did not remove reservations, nor will he ever do it," the home minister said.

"I have come to give you Modi's guarantee that as long as there is even one BJP MP in Parliament, we will neither remove the reservation for SC, ST and OBC, nor will we allow the Congress party to do so," he added. PTI KA PD RSY ASK RT TKP NP KRK GSN GSN GSN