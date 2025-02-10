Give incentives to manufacturers of aircraft, helicopters to set up facilities in K'taka: Deputy CM

Bengaluru, Feb 10 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday appealed to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to consider and give incentives to manufacturers of aircraft and helicopters to set up their manufacturing facilities in the state and the country.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the 15th edition of Aero India event here.

"Karnataka plays a crucial role in India's aerospace sector, contributing 67 per cent of the country's aircraft and helicopter manufacturing for defence services and 65 per cent of India's aerospace-related exports," Shivakumar said.

He said that despite these impressive figures, there is a significant gap in the industry.

"While aircraft servicing and repair are well-established in India, the manufacturing of aircraft and helicopters is not yet taking place in India. Most of the aircraft and helicopters used by the country are still purchased from other nations," he said.

Noting that Karnataka, particularly Bengaluru, boasts some of the best talent in the aerospace industry, making it an ideal location to establish aircraft and helicopter manufacturing facilities, the Deputy CM said, "By offering incentives to manufacturers, we could retain this talent within India, prevent the brain drain." "Hence I appeal to the Honourable Defence Minister to consider and give incentives to Manufacturers of aircraft and helicopters to set up their manufacturing facilities in Karnataka and India," he added.

The Aero India, considered Asia's biggest aerospace and defence exhibition, was inaugurated by Rajnath Singh at the Yelahanka Air Force Station here.

Noting that Bengaluru is the only city in the world to have both commercial and defence airports operating from the same strip, a testament to the city's strategic importance in national and international aviation, Shivakumar said, "Innovation takes flight right here in Bengaluru." Bengaluru is India's aerospace capital, home to over 60 per cent of the country's aerospace manufacturing and defence research, he said, over 1,50,000 people work in Bengaluru's aerospace sector, making the city a global leader in aviation and defence technology.

Pointing out that Bengaluru is among top 3 global aerospace cities in attracting foreign investments, the Deputy CM said, the Government of Karnataka is also developing aerospace and defence hubs across the state -- Bengaluru, Belagavi, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Chamarajanagara.

Bengaluru is also a pioneer in drone technology and unmanned aerial systems, which are changing both commercial and defense sectors, he added.

Shivakumar, also highlighted that Karnataka was the first state to announce an aerospace policy in 2013. "Our state has also set up a dedicated aerospace park in 1,000 acres near Devanahalli for aerospace companies." PTI KSU ADB