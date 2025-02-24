Give it your best shot: UP CM Adityanath to students taking board exams

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked students taking board exams in the state to give their best and extended his best wishes to them for the exams.

Around 54 lakh students of class 10 and 12 are expected to take their board exams from Monday.

"Hearty wishes to all the students appearing in the UP Board 10th and 12th class exams! All of you should participate in this festival of examination with full confidence, patience and potential," he posted on X.

"Try your best to treat the exam as a natural part of your daily routine. May the blessings of Maa Saraswati be upon all of you. May you all be successful; many good wishes for this!" Adityanath added.

यूपी बोर्ड की 10वीं और 12वीं कक्षा की परीक्षा में सम्मिलित होने वाले सभी छात्र-छात्राओं को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं!



आप सभी पूर्ण आत्मविश्वास, धैर्य और पूरी क्षमता के साथ इस परीक्षा रूपी महोत्सव में सहभाग करें।



परीक्षा को अपनी दिनचर्या का एक सहज हिस्सा मानकर अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रयास…

According to the government, the board examinations will be held from February 24 to March 12 and 54,37,233 students will appear for them.

Of these, over 27.32 lakh students will be appearing in the class 10 board examination, while the rest (over 27.05 lakh) will be appearing in the class 12 board examination.

A total of 8,140 examination centres have been set up for the board examinations. A state-level control room has been set up to monitor the exams using 54 computers.

The government has also warned of strict action against the students who use unfair means or aid the use of unfair means.