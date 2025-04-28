Give job in Maharashtra gov't legal dept to kin of Pahalgam attack victim from Pune: Sule

Mumbai, Apr 28 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (SP) working president Surpiya Sule on Monday demanded that the daughter of a Pune resident, who was among the 26 people killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, be recruited in the Maharashtra government's legal department.

Sule also demanded that on the occasion of Maharashtra Day on May 1, family members of those who have lost their loved ones in the April 22 carnage be given Nagarik Shaurya Award (civilian bravery award) as a mark of respect for their resilience and spirit.

Of the 26 people killed in the Pahalgam terror attack -- most of them tourists -- six were residents of Maharashtra, including two from Pune -- Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote. Jagdale and Ganbote were close friends and were on vacation to Jammu and Kashmir with their families when terrorists struck in Pahalgam, a tourist hotspot.

Talking to reporters here, Sule said Asavari Jagdale, daughter of Sanotsh Jagdale, will soon become a lawyer.

"Asavari Jagdale is a very bright woman and the way she conducted herself during the crisis must be lauded. She is going to be a lawyer in coming months. My request to the government is that she be hired in the legal department of Maharashtra and given an opportunity to serve the state," said the Lok Sabha MP from Baramati in Pune district.

The families of slain tourists, she said, have gone through a traumatic experience and they need to be supported emotionally.

The NCP (SP) noted that the last week's all-party meeting in New Delhi on the Pahalgam massacre was held in a cordial atmosphere.

Supporting the Centre in the wake of the terror attack, the opposition lawmaker advised against making critical remarks on the carnage in the current situation and noted there will be ample time in the future for such an analysis.

"Now is the time to unite and stand up to deal with the situation. We are with the central government with whatever decision it takes (in wake of Pahalgam massacre). The Indian government was very positive (during all-party meeting) and there was a detailed discussion. I am confident the Centre will take appropriate steps," she maintained. PTI PR RSY