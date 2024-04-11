Give 'katora' instead of votes to BJP: BSP leader Akash Anand to voters

Mathura (UP), Apr 11 (PTI) Attacking the BJP, Bahujan Samaj Party national coordinator Akash Anand on Thursday asked the voters to give "katora" (bowl) to the BJP in the name of votes.

Addressing an election rally in support of BSP candidate Suresh Singh, Anand said, "The BJP government has done nothing on the issues of education, employment and inflation. It has only handed you (voters) a 'katora' (bowl). So this time the people should also give them a bowl in the name of votes." Voting will take place in Mathura on April 26. The BJP has again fielded Bollywood actor Hema Malini from this seat.

While advising the voters, Anand said, "If they (BJP) try to force religion on you, tell them that if our children are hungry, we are not concerned with religion. Our first religion is our employment and education." He said the papers get leaked every day and the government gets an excuse to cancel the jobs which disappoints the youth.

"This time when they ask for votes, give them a bowl. Tell them that our vote is with our Mayawati. Ask them how much employment they have provided in 10 years," he said.

Anand cautioned the party cadre to remain alert from those who talk against Mayawati.

"Those who talk against her (Mayawati) is against the movement. Those who are against Mayawati are against Kanshiram, Ambedkar, BSP and the Constitution," he said.

On Samajwadi Party (SP), he said, "These people come to you donning the red cap but this time you remain alert from them. Get the 'cycle' (SP's election symbol) punctured." He said the Congress used to befool the people showing their 'hand' and in past 60 year they only committed atrocities on 'Bahujan samaj'. PTI COR ABN ABN KSS KSS