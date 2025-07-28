Give 'martyr' status to Pahalgam attack victims, says Shubham Dwivedi's wife

Kanpur (UP) Jul 28 (PTI) As the Lok Sabha debated 'Operation Sindoor' on Monday, Aishanya Dwivedi, the wife of Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi, demanded 'Martyr' status for all 26 victims of the horrific incident.

She also accused political leaders of undermining the gravity of the April 22 attack this year and reminded them that "terrorists didn't ask for anyone's caste or political party -- they attacked Indians".

"It's been three months since the attack (Pahalgam terror attack) and only now the matter is finally being addressed in Parliament," Aishanya told PTI.

"I've spent the entire day hoping that something concrete will come out of today's discussions (in parliament) for the 26 martyrs, their families, and the widows left behind," she said.

The Lok Sabha on Monday took up a special discussion on India's 'strong, successful and decisive Operation Sindoor in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam".

"A tragedy of such magnitude, and it's through 'Operation Sindoor' that it's being acknowledged," she said, adding, "We're still fighting for recognition (martyr status)".

She said the country must stand by the grieving families and support them.

"I'm only 27 or 28 years old; I don't know what people expect to do or how they expect us to move on. But I know one thing: I am a daughter of this nation, and he was a son of this soil. If this country truly stands by its citizens, this is the time to show it," she said.

She stressed that at a time like this, "all of us", regardless of background, should speak in one voice, as one nation. This is not a political issue, Aishanya Dwivedi said.

"Terrorists didn't ask for anyone's caste or political party -- they attacked Indians," she told PTI, reacting sharply to remarks by senior Congress leader and former Home Minister P Chidambaram, who allegedly questioned the government's claim that the attackers were from Pakistan.

"I fail to understand why some people -- XYZ or anyone -- are making such insensitive statements. Do they forget that they are Indians first? "This terrorist attack wasn't carried out after asking someone's political affiliation... It was an attack on Indians, on our own people, on Hindus living peacefully in this country," she said.

"Making unnecessary comments, defending Pakistan, raising baseless questions, I honestly don't know where these people come from or what they're thinking. Do they even hear themselves? Maybe they're unaffected because this didn't happen to them. That's why they can talk so carelessly," she said.

At the same time, she said, questions on how the country will fight terrorism should be addressed.

"More than anything, I want answers. What are we doing to fight terrorism? What strategies are in place? What action will we take moving forward? These are the questions that matter most to me today." She said getting a 'Martyr' status for her slain husband, Shubham Dwivedi, and the 25 others killed in the terror ambush remains her priority.

"Shubham didn't just die; he gave his life for the country. What more does it take to be called a martyr?" She says the families of the victims -- particularly the wives have received "no official assurance, no meaningful relief and no recognition".

"What about the families they left behind? What is the government doing for the wives, for the children, for those of us who now have to live with this loss? "Life has changed forever. For 26 women, the word 'husband' no longer exists. We've lost more than a loved one; we've lost our support system, our future. But till now, not one step from the government makes us feel seen," she said.

"I'm not saying the government isn't thinking. Maybe the central or the state government must be thinking and is waiting for the right moment. But even after three months, we haven't seen a single step that makes us feel that something meaningful has been done for us," she said.

Aishanya appealed for national solidarity and rejected divisive narratives. "We must stand with the nation and fight against terrorism. Dividing opinions, questioning the Army doesn't make any sense. It only makes us weaker." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said in the Lok Sabha that Operation Sindoor was "paused" as the armed forces had achieved the desired politico-military objectives and asserted that there was "no pressure" to end it.

The entire operation was over in 22 minutes and the Pahalgam killings were "avenged".

The entire operation was over in 22 minutes and the Pahalgam killings were "avenged".

If Pakistan indulges in a fresh misadventure, it will resume again, the minister said in his opening remarks on the special debate on Pahalgam terror strikes and Operation Sindoor in the lower house.