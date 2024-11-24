Give me books, not bouquets: Soren's request to those meeting him

Ranchi, Nov 24 (PTI) Expressing gratitude to the people for greeting him on his electoral success, JMM leader Hemant Soren on Sunday urged those coming to meet him to gift him books, not flower bouquets.

Soren's JMM-led alliance stormed to power in Jharkhand for a second consecutive term on Saturday, winning 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, despite an all-out blitz by the BJP-led NDA, which managed only 24 seats.

"My heartfelt thanks to everyone for the good wishes I am receiving from across the country. Like 2019, I would again request everyone that if you are coming to meet me, then instead of a 'bouquet', give me a 'book'," he posted on X.

"While I was in jail, I got a lot of time to read the books that you all gifted me. Thank you to everyone for this," he added.

Soren will take oath as the chief minister on November 28, and till then he will be the acting CM.

In 2019, Soren had made the same request to the people and shared photos of a bunch of bouquets given to him, saying he felt bad when he couldn't take care of the flowers. PTI NAM SOM