Give more time for filing self-declaration about land ownership: Nitish to Revenue Dept

Patna, Sep 28 (PTI) Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday directed the Revenue and Land Reforms Department for the timely completion of the ongoing survey and to provide more time to people to file self-declarations about land ownership.

Chairing a review meeting of the department, Kumar said people should not face difficulties while submitting documents pertaining to land ownership.

"The ongoing land survey exercise should be completed on time, and the department should give more time to landowners for submission of self-declaration. Besides, other works like mutation and updation of jamabandi register should be continued simultaneously," he said.

"Pending cases of mutation must be reduced on a priority basis at the block offices across the state. Senior officials must conduct regular inspections of the survey works that are going on in the state," he added.

The CM's direction came amid speculations that the government may extend the timeline of the survey in view of obstacles at the ground level. The government is chasing a July 2025 deadline to complete the process.

"The government's main aim for conducting special surveys and settlement is to reduce cases of land disputes in the state. The government has taken several steps to reduce the cases of land disputes," the CM said.

Among those present in the meeting were Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, Power Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena. PTI PKD SOM