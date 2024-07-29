Give one chance to AAP, it does what it says: Punjab MLA Baljinder Kaur in Haryana rally

Fatehabad (Haryana), Jul 29 (PTI) AAP leader Baljinder Kaur on Monday urged people to give "one chance" to her party in the upcoming Haryana assembly polls and accused the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre of jailing her party's chief Arvind Kejriwal "without any fault." Kejriwal, who is also the Delhi chief minister, was arrested by ED on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. The Supreme Court has granted him interim bail but he is still in jail as the CBI had arrested him in a related matter.

According to Kaur, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was supposed to address the rally in Fatehabad but he could not come due to some work.

Addressing the rally, Kaur, a two-time MLA from Punjab's Talwandi Sabo seat, urged people to ensure victory for the AAP in the Haryana Assembly polls slated to be held later this year.

She said the AAP government has ensured round-the-clock free electricity and free medical treatment for the people of Punjab.

"You only elected governments of other parties in Haryana. But this time, give one chance to AAP. It is the AAP which does what it says," said the Punjab MLA.

Attacking the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, she alleged that Kejriwal has been sent to jail "without any fault." "Do you know why he was sent to jail? It was because the Narendra Modi government was feeling rattled," she claimed.

On her party's five "guarantees" for Haryana, Kaur said free electricity will be given to people and Mohalla clinics will be set up if the AAP comes to power in Haryana.

Good schools will be set up and Rs 1,000 will be given to each woman monthly, she said. PTI CHS NSD NSD